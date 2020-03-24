|
Patricia Merrill passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the company of loving family.
She was born in Blossburg on Aug. 20, 1930 and grew up in Ulysses in Potter County. She moved to the Rochester, N.Y. area after high school, where she met and married Donald Merrill on Nov. 11, 1950. They had two children – Steven and Robert "Bob".
While she never lived in Potter County again, she maintained many connections with family and friends there throughout her life. She always said that she enjoyed coming home to the mountains.
Patricia was a survivor. When she was three, a diphtheria epidemic came to Ulysses and she was the only child who caught it and survived. When she was 10, she was among a group of children who had to be rescued from a rooftop during a flood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Leota (Stone) Murphy, her brothers, John "Bud" and Michael "Mickey," and her son, Robert "Bob."
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald, by her son Steve (Susan) Merrill, her grandchildren Abigail (Nathaniel) Boyer, Alexander Merrill, David Merrill, Elizabeth (Matthew) Susor, Kevin (Robbin Steuart) Haldeman, and Tanya Hard. She is also survived by 13 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
While a Celebration of Life service is planned, it is being delayed due to the coronavirus situation.
