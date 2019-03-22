Paul J. Bonser, 76, of Ulysses, formerly of Marine City, MI, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Private burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Friends may call at Zion Christian Assembly on Saturday, March 16, from 12–2 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Paul G. Caram officiating.
Due to allergies, the family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the church or a . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019