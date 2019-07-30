|
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Paul L. Woodard, 74, of Shinglehouse, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1996 Route 44, Shinglehouse (Nicole Matthews' home). Members of the Potter County Honor Guard will accord military honors at 2 p.m. Please bring a lawn chair, a memorable photo, and a story to share. Paul's favorite foods will be served. Paul's family entrusted his care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 30 to Aug. 6, 2019