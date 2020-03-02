|
|
|
Paul M. Corey, 89, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Paul's life on Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 East Second St., Coudersport, a memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East St. Coudersport, PA 16915 with his arrangements. www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020