Paul R. Allen, 68, of Ellisburg, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, in Sacred Heart Church, Genesee. The Rev. Joseph V. Dougherty will be the Celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Kinney. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shadyside Family House, 5245 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019