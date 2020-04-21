Home

PAULA A. RANSOM

PAULA A. RANSOM Obituary
Paula A. Ransom, 78, of Whitesville, N.Y., died Sunday, April 19, 2020.
The immediate family will hold a private viewing and service at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. A service for extended family and friends will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895 or a . Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020
