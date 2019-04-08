PEARL N HILL

Obituary

Pearl N. Hill, 97, of Coudersport, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in UPMC Cole Long Term Care Unit, Coudersport.
Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Pearl, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations