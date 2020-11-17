1/
PHILIP D. "PHIL" WILLIAMS
1958 - 2020
Philip D. "Phil" Williams, 61, of Lewis Run, formerly of Shinglehouse, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. In keeping with Phil's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of his life will be held on a date, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Phil's family entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
