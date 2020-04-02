|
|
Philip S. Arnone, 89, of Baldwinsville, N.Y., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Camillus Health and Rehabilitation Center in Syracuse, N.Y.
Born Jan. 13, 1931, he was the a son of the late Charles and Helen (Greco) Arnone.
Philip graduated from Burgard High School in 1948 and went on to earn an associate's degree in food merchandising from William and Mary College.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He was married to the former Gloria Messino, who survives.
Philip started his career in food merchandising in Galeton at Greco's Market in 1950. From there he worked at several stores helping to train employees and improve businesses. Eventually he ended his career as the senior vice president of Giant Eagle in Cleveland, Ohio.
Philip was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Baldwinsville, and was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Gloria Arnone, are a son, Charles (Kathleen) Arnone, Montgomery, N.Y.; two daughters, Nancy (Charles) Kuss, Cicero, N.Y.; and Anne Marie (Scott) Clifford, Webster, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Gabriel Arnone, Buffalo, N.Y. In addition to his parents, Philip was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Rosalind Arnone. Private family services will be held at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lion's Club. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020