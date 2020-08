Phyllis J. McCaslin, 83, of Ulysses, formerly of Mills, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in her home. Friends called at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, on Monday, Aug. 24, from 12–2 p.m. The funeral service will be private. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.