RACHEL (HOLTON) VINCENT
1919 - 2020
Mrs. Rachel H. Vincent, 100, of Cogan Station, formerly of Shinglehouse and Ulysses, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in UPMC Susquehanna, The Gatehouse at Divine Campus, Williamsport.
Born on Thursday, Nov. 6, 1919 in Olympia, N.C., she was the daughter of Miffin O. and Lucy G. Holton. On July 26, 1940 in New Bern, N.C., she married the Rev. Marion H. "Chappie" Vincent, who passed away on Jan. 19, 2005.
Mrs. Vincent was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Shinglehouse.
Surviving are five children, Anne (Richard) Vollman, Ruth (Roger) Enstrom, David (Sharon) Vincent, Sarah (Wilson) Butz, and Jon (Audeen) Vincent; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Vincent was predeceased by four brothers, Ryan Holton, Robert Holton, Lucius Holton, and Charles Holton.
A private family graveside committal will be held in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse, with Pastor Frank Mickle of the Gold Church, officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her grandson, Todd Vincent, will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Vincent's name may be made to the Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the thoughtful care of Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Mrs. Vincent, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
