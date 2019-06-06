Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randi H. (Murdock) Lawrence. View Sign Service Information Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd. 210 North East Street Coudersport , PA 16915 (814)-274-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Randi H. Lawrence, 70, of Coudersport, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

Randi was born April 11, 1949 in Elmira, N.Y., the daughter of the late Dorothy (Outman) Murdock and her husband, Jack Murdock, of Knoxville.

Randi shared the last 30 years with her life partner, Laurie Shear.

Randi was a graduate of Troupsburg High School, N.Y. and earned her Master's Degree in Education from Mansfield University.

Through her many careers, Randi consistently worked in service of others.

A primary education teacher by trade, she also worked as a Montessori teacher both in Pennsylvania and Nebraska.

She worked as a counselor, both with the Potter County Office of Aging and for A Way Out, an abuse and assault service and prevention center, in Coudersport.

Much of her life was spent writing, both personally, in dozens of journals, and professionally, as a reporter for multiple newspapers.

Randi was also socially and politically active.

As a young adult, she worked at the Boston Women's Health Collective and was active across the country in the Socialist Workers Party, through which she worked as a coal miner, writer, and typesetter.

When her children were young, she worked at a food bank in Nebraska and she was instrumental in starting a chapter of the National Organization for Women in Potter County.

Randi was always an advocate for the underdog- a lover of children, the elderly, and animals. Her legacy lives on in her children and many others who were fortunate enough to learn from her.

Randi was preceded in death by her mother, biological father, John M. Lawrence, and first husband, George Dolph.

She is survived by her step-father, Jack Murdock, life partner, Laurie, her second husband, Stephen Wright, two daughters and a son-in-law, Emma Wright and Katie and Andy Meeker of New York, N.Y., two grandchildren, Miles and Hazel Meeker, two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Lynne Murdock of Knoxville, and Rick and Lynn Lawrence of Sunset Beach, N.C., and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Randi's life will be held Sunday, June 9, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport.

Contributions in Randi's name can be made to A Way Out, 110 East Third Street, Coudersport, PA 16915, or Teacher's Pet Animal Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915.

Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, Coudersport.

To share your fondest memories of Randi or to sign her guestbook, please visit

