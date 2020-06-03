Randy E. Carpenter, 66, of Selinsgrove passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1953 in Coudersport, a son of Earl and Patricia (Hewitt) Carpenter of Hudson, Fla. On Jan. 1, 1986 he married the former Joan Zukaske, who survives.

Randy was a 1972 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.

Randy loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, shooting, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed fixing anything for anybody. He was employed at Northeast Trade Co. in Muncy and also operated Randy's Taxidermist shop in Northumberland until his retirement.

In addition to his wife and parents, Randy is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jas and Jaime Carpenter; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Rob Friend;grandchildren, Jenna and Jack Carpenter, Brian and Ashleigh Friend, and Ashley Shambach; one step-son, Troy Gaugler and his companion Patrick Poe; one step-daughter, Kelly Wertz; two brothers and one sister-in-law, David Carpenter and Scott and Tana Carpenter; four nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St. Selinsgrove with Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.

