RANDY E. CARPENTER
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share RANDY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy E. Carpenter, 66, of Selinsgrove passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 29, 1953 in Coudersport, a son of Earl and Patricia (Hewitt) Carpenter of Hudson, Fla. On Jan. 1, 1986 he married the former Joan Zukaske, who survives.
Randy was a 1972 graduate of Selinsgrove High School.
Randy loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles, shooting, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed fixing anything for anybody. He was employed at Northeast Trade Co. in Muncy and also operated Randy's Taxidermist shop in Northumberland until his retirement.
In addition to his wife and parents, Randy is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jas and Jaime Carpenter; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Rob Friend;grandchildren, Jenna and Jack Carpenter, Brian and Ashleigh Friend, and Ashley Shambach; one step-son, Troy Gaugler and his companion Patrick Poe; one step-daughter, Kelly Wertz; two brothers and one sister-in-law, David Carpenter and Scott and Tana Carpenter; four nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life will be held at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St. Selinsgrove with Rev. Ryan Gephart officiating.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 3 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V L Seebold Funeral Home
601 N High St
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
(570) 374-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved