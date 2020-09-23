1/
RAYMOND E. CARLSON JR.
1930 - 2020
Raymond E. Carlson Jr., of Portville, formerly of Shinglehouse, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. In keeping with Ray's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Ray's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements the Virgil L Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse .For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Ray, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
