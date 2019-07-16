Rena Hitchcock, 90, a loving mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully March 3, 2018.

Rena received a Bachelor's degree from Mansfield State Teachers College and taught elementary school for 35 years. Prior to retirement she began a second career as a Wal-Mart greeter. She retired from Wal-Mart at 80 years of age.

Rena enjoyed crossword puzzles, "surfing the web," traveling, playing bridge, gin rummy, pinochle, dominoes and tending her roses.

She loved cooking for her family get-togethers and was a wonderful cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, friends and enjoying the "foolishness."

Rena was a source for prayers, wisdom, acceptance and a good laugh to all who knew and loved her.

Her faith brought her great comfort and she exemplified it by the way she lived her life. Rena's bright outlook on life and joy of learning was an inspiration to all.

Rena is survived by and is missed by her children, Denis of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jan of Fort Worth, Texas, Lynn and husband Ken of Albuquerque, Dale and wife Regina of Albuquerque, Boyd and wife Sue of Pueblo, Colo. Additionally, she will be forever loved by her sisters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by a son, Karl John; parents, George L. and Cora Carlson; brother, Elton Carlson; and sister, Roxie Carlson.

A memorial and committal service will be held Saturday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 205 Arnold Ave, Port Allegany. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the Education Building. Rena will be laid to rest in McKean Memorial Park, Lafayette, Pa. Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019