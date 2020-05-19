Rexford Jobe Flynn Jr., 65, of Rochester, N.Y., formerly of Ulysses, died May 13, 2020. He will be laid to rest with military rites near his extended family in Ulysses, at Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 19 to May 28, 2020.