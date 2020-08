Richard J. "Dick" Eicher, 75, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his home in Lake Frederick, Va. A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, in the Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor of the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.siwtzerfuneralhome.com