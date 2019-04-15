Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD DUANE "DICK" TAUSCHER. View Sign

Richard Duane Tauscher, "Dick" 84, left this world on Feb. 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Hoyt Tauscher: his son, David Tauscher; daughters Barbara Um and Laurie Russell; and grandchildren: Michael Tauscher, Jacob Russell, Hannah Russell, Khemarin Um and Devinn Um.

Dick grew up in Coudersport. He served four years in the Air Force. During this time he met and married the love of his life, Jean Hoyt. When his first born was still just a baby, he worked nights to get his Bachelor's degree, and went on to work for IBM. This job afforded him the opportunity to satisfy his wanderlust and to work and raise his family in various places such as Vermont, North Carolina and Virginia.

After retirement, he and Jean had a wonderful time traveling and visiting with friends. Several times they drove round trip to California and enjoyed many sights along the way. Their world travels were a source of great joy to them. Some of their favorite places were China, Turkey, the British Isles, France and just about anywhere a cruise ship could take them.

Dick is remembered for his contagious laugh, his lively conversation and his good humor. He was also known to never turn down a nice bag of candy. His sweet tooth was legendary.

A memorial service will be held at the American Legion in Coudersport on July 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Richard Duane Tauscher, "Dick" 84, left this world on Feb. 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jean Hoyt Tauscher: his son, David Tauscher; daughters Barbara Um and Laurie Russell; and grandchildren: Michael Tauscher, Jacob Russell, Hannah Russell, Khemarin Um and Devinn Um.Dick grew up in Coudersport. He served four years in the Air Force. During this time he met and married the love of his life, Jean Hoyt. When his first born was still just a baby, he worked nights to get his Bachelor's degree, and went on to work for IBM. This job afforded him the opportunity to satisfy his wanderlust and to work and raise his family in various places such as Vermont, North Carolina and Virginia.After retirement, he and Jean had a wonderful time traveling and visiting with friends. Several times they drove round trip to California and enjoyed many sights along the way. Their world travels were a source of great joy to them. Some of their favorite places were China, Turkey, the British Isles, France and just about anywhere a cruise ship could take them.Dick is remembered for his contagious laugh, his lively conversation and his good humor. He was also known to never turn down a nice bag of candy. His sweet tooth was legendary.A memorial service will be held at the American Legion in Coudersport on July 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Potter Leader-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close