Service Information Hess Funeral Home 14 West St Galeton , PA 16922 (814)-435-6500

Richard E. Batterson, Jr., 94, of Gaines, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at The Green Home, Wellsboro.

Born April 6, 1925, in Elmira, N.Y., he was a son of the late Richard E. and Ruth (Bower) Batterson, Sr.

He was a 1943 graduate of Southside High School in Elmira and was a Veteran having served in the United States Naval Air Corps during

On Feb. 10, 1945, in Elmira, he married the former Lois Benn, who preceded him in death in 2006.

Dick was the Central Office Foreman for the New York Telephone Company for 37 years before retiring in 1982 and then was a co-owner of Batterson Beverage in Galeton.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, a member and past President of the Galeton Rotary, a member of the Masonic Lodge #95 in Elmira, a life member of the Galeton Moose #826, a life member of the Galeton VFW #6611, a member of the Telephone Pioneers, a member and past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star #33 in Westfield, a charter member of the Telephone Credit Union in Elmira, and a member of the Coudersport Consistory.

Surviving are four sons, Larry (Kathy) Batterson, Beech Creek, Bruce (Pauline) Batterson, Galeton, Philip (Janice) Batterson, Gaines, and Timothy Batterson, Galeton; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one nephew.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dick was predeceased by a son, William Batterson, a sister, Barbara Martin, and a grandson, Clinton Batterson.

Friends may call on Saturday, June 22, from 10-11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Sherry Eliott officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Order of the Eastern Star #33 in Westfield, or to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 6 to June 13, 2019

