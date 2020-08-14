Richard James "Dick" Baldwin, 58, of Bolivar, N.Y., passed away as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Lock Haven. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on a date, time, and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bolivar Trailblazers Snowmobile Club, PO Box 351, Bolivar, NY 14715. Arrangements are entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
