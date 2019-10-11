Home

RICHARD L. LEPOLD


1968 - 2019
RICHARD L. LEPOLD Obituary
Richard L. Lepold, 50, of Eldred, formerly of Coudersport, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Richard was born on Oct. 17, 1968 in Coudersport, the son of the late Richard Lepold and Bea (Bova) Blow. He was married to the former Debbie Tubbs, who survives. At Richard's request, there will be no viewing or visitation, a celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Richard or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18, 2019
