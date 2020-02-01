|
Richard M. "Dick" Welk, 81, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in UPMC Cole Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Coudersport.
Born on Tuesday, April 19, 1938 in Bart Township, Lancaster County, he was a son of Walter and Ruth Thompson Welk. On July 16, 1993 in Coudersport, he married Margit Ann Winterberger, who survives.
Dick graduated from high school in Lancaster. He was employed by Air Preheater in Wellsville, N.Y. until his retirement.
Dick was a past member of the Coudersport Golf Club and a past member and past president of the Potter County Snowmobile Club in Coudersport. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting and fishing.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Tammy (Dale) Kopp of Lancaster and Richard Welk, Jr.; several grandchildren; a sister, Judith Webb of Lancaster; and two nieces whom he adored.
In addition to his parents, Dick was predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia Welk, a sister, Arlene Rineer, and a brother, Wayne Welk.
In keeping with Dick's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 East Second Street, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, 171 Port Allegany Road, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Dick entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
