Robert Francis Huren, 72, of Las Vegas, Nev., passed from this life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Nathan Adelson Hospice following a prolonged illness. He was born in New York City, N.Y. and grew up in Warren, where he graduated from Warren High School in 1966.

Robert joined the U.S. Navy in 1967, and spent 15 of his 25 years of service as a hospital corpsman with the Marine Corps. As a first responder, his responsibilities were key to helping save the lives of his brothers while in Viet Nam, 1st Marine Division, from March 1968 to February 1970. Later, he and Joline served in Groton, Conn.; Naples, Italy; Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Gary, Ind.; Camp Pendleton, Calif.; and Beaufort, S.C. Robert retired in 1991 as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman; and they moved to Las Vegas, Nev.

He is preceded in death by parents Eleanor McAdams Johnson and Mitchell S. Huren, Sr., and by brother Mitchell S. Huren, Jr. and beloved step-father Donald W. Johnson.

Robert is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joline Bez Huren (formerly from Coudersport); son, Timothy "Shawn" Huren of Las Vegas; daughter,Laura Michelle Townsend (Steven) of Norwich, Conn.; son, Robert A. Huren (Nicole) of Cherryville, N.C.; grandchildren William "Kolten" Huren (Nikki), Florence, Colo.; Blake Huren, Temecula, Calif.; Owen and Raine Huren, Cherryville, N.C.; and great-grandsons Jensen and Luke Huren, Florence, Colo. Robert is also survived by sisters Ellen Perkins of Brandon, Fla., Jane Whitslar of Dover, Fla., step-sisters LaDonna Johnson of Warren and Marcey Walsh of Tampa, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. Robert is also survived by his father-in-law Edward L. Bez of Coudersport.

Following Robert's retirement from military service and relocation to Las Vegas, he spent the next chapter in his life trying various occupations. He worked as a clinic administrator, security guard, taxi cab driver, maintenance specialist, and small business owner. It was late in his retirement when he fell into the transport business and spent many years hauling people's treasures from one coast to the other. It was during this time that he and his wife marveled at the scenic wonders each state had to offer. He also gave back volunteering his time at various fraternal organizations including the Fraternal Order of Eagles; Fraternal Order of the Moose; American Legion and spent countless hours raising money for charitable organizations including City of Hope, March of Dimes, Cancer Society, and Moosehaven. Most memorable moments other than his children, attending his 50th Class Reunion from Warren High School in 2016; and driving to Alaska in 2017.

Robert, thanks for your care and memories; know that you are loved and missed; and may you rest in peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 27 at noon in their home in Las Vegas; another July 4 in Brandon, Fla.; and at the Coudersport American Legion Post on Sunday, July 26 followed with internment in Summit Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.

