Robert H. Kenyon, 82, of Genesee, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in his home. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 Route 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church social room. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery on a later date. Memorials may be made to Genesee Cemetery, 310 Main St., Genesee, PA 16923 or the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019