Robert J. Wright, 63, of Pearl Street, Port Allegany, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Weimer Field Pavilion, 2394 US Route 6 West, Roulette. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com