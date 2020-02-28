|
Robert J. "Lippy" Lathrop, 61, of East Main St., formerly of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in his residence.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the United Methodist Church, Main St., Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ben Zimmerman, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020