Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Main Street
Port Allegany, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Main Street
Port Allegany, PA
Robert L. "Lippy" Lathrop

Robert J. "Lippy" Lathrop, 61, of East Main St., formerly of Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 in his residence.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the United Methodist Church, Main St., Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ben Zimmerman, pastor, officiating.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020
