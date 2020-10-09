Robert Roy Baker, 86, of Roulette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the home of his granddaughter.
Robert was born on April 4, 1934, in Smethport, the son of the late John B. and Alice Annette (Dibble) Baker. He was married to the former Marie May Galusha who preceded him in death on April 4, 1992.
Robert worked for Eberly Tannery and later Westfield Tanning for a total of 47 years. He loved playing the harmonica and violin, spending time with his family and friends and his long time companion, Dorothy Burdick. He also enjoyed playing bingo and "stupid chicken" watching.
In addition to his companion, Dorothy, Robert is survived by a son, Russell Tubs of Roulette; a daughter, Laura Hemphill of Roulette; a brother, Merle Dibble of Bradford; grandchildren, Kristine (A.J.) Fessenden of Roulette; Critter (Anna) Hemphill of Port Allegany; Melinda (Tim Gotschal) Hemphill of Eldred: Kathey (Daniel) Brown of Galeton; Tammy Tubbs of Selinsgrove; a granddaughter–in-law, Lisa Tubbs of Ulysses: 16 grandchildren including Brittany Freer, who took care of him, of Roulette; several great- great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Marie, Robert was preceded in death by two sons; Robbie Tubbs and Edwin Tubbs, for whom the bridge on Chestnut Street in Coudersport is named in honor; a grandson, Phillip Tubbs, four brothers; Oscar, Ed, Harold and Cleo Baker and two sisters; Pearl Elias and Helen Manning.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation Friday, Oct. 9, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East St., Coudersport. A funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Cameron officiating. Pennsylvania COVID-19 guidelines will be in place including mask and social distancing. Burial will be in the Eulalia Cemetery.
A luncheon will be held following the burial at the Riverside Methodist Church, River Street, Roulette, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Robert's name be made to Roulette Fire Company, River Street, Roulette, PA 16746.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport with his arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Robert or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.