Robert S. "Bob" Morris Jr., 69, of Westfield, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in his home. Cremation was at Olney-Foust Crematory. A gathering to celebrate Bob's life will be held on a later date and announced by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Memorials may be made to Valley Christian Church, 146 Maple St., Westfield, PA 16950. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com