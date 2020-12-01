Robert W. Hunsinger, Jr., 73, of Wharton, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Bob, as he was known by many, was one of the good guys - always willing to lend a hand and help if able.
Bob was born on Oct. 21, 1947, in Coudersport, the son of the late Robert W. and Shirley M. (Purdy) Hunsinger.
On July 11, 1970, he married Gladys E. Walker, and together they shared almost 43 years of adventures until her passing on July 6, 2013.
Bob worked for many years at Pierce Glass Co. in Port Allegany. He was a life member of the Austin V.F.W., and he belonged to the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen's Association and Austin-Costello Sportsmen's Club.
Bob was an Army Vietnam War veteran who earned both a Soldier's Medal and a Purple Heart. Last year, after reconnecting with an Army buddy in Allentown, Bob and his son Rob set out on a road trip to the midwest to catch up with two other veterans that he hadn't seen since the war. Many stories were exchanged and memories made during their journey.
Bob was an avid wood carver, always eager to share his time and talents with those wishing to learn, including local Scouts and youth. He also enjoyed fishing, riding his Harley, taking in a show at Millbrook Playhouse and going out with the Morgan AM&T crew for dinner.
Bob was a devoted Grandpa who loved spending time with his granddaughter Aimee. Over the years, he traveled countless miles to watch and support her multiple activities. Often these trips were capped off with a family meal and "a picture with Grandpa."
Bob is survived by a son, Rob (Ann Marie) Hunsinger and granddaughter, Aimee Hunsinger, of Mill Hall and by sisters, Shirley (Donald) Yates of Clayton, N.C. and Betty Foster of Costello. He also leaves behind his beloved cat Princess, three godchildren, Skyler, Logan and Alexis Marshall and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Ivy Lantzy.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bob's name to either Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc., P.O. Box 695 LaPlata, MD 20646 or Millbrook Playhouse, Inc., 258 Country Club Lane, Mill Hall, PA 17751.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St. Coudersport, with his arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Bob or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.