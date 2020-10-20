Roddie W. Duell, III, 67, of Newton, N.C., formerly of Westfield, died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Friends may call at God's New Beginning Church, Harrison Valley, on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 1–2 p.m., with a Memorial Service following at 2 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. The Rev. David Brelo will officiate. Burial will be in Mills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to God's New Beginning Church, 104 East Main St., Harrison Valley, PA 16927. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.