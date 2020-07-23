1/
RONALD GALE MONROE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald Gale Monroe, 84, of Coudersport, formerly of Ulysses, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his daughter's home in Shinglehouse, after a short illness. In keeping with Gale's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Alliance Church, 7 Alliance Ave., Coudersport, PA 16915. Gale's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Gale, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jul. 23 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved