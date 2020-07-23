Ronald Gale Monroe, 84, of Coudersport, formerly of Ulysses, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in his daughter's home in Shinglehouse, after a short illness. In keeping with Gale's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Alliance Church, 7 Alliance Ave., Coudersport, PA 16915. Gale's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Gale, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.