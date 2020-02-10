|
Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin
Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin, 70, of Olathe, Kan., formerly of North Bingham, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
A private burial will be in North Bingham Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to North Bingham Cemetery, c/o Charles Nelson, 214 Grover Hollow Road, Genesee, PA 16923.
