Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind Colvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin


1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin Obituary
Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin
Rosalind D. "Rose" Colvin, 70, of Olathe, Kan., formerly of North Bingham, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
A private burial will be in North Bingham Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to North Bingham Cemetery, c/o Charles Nelson, 214 Grover Hollow Road, Genesee, PA 16923.
Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalind's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -