Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Rose A. Hafler

Rose A. Hafler Obituary
Rose A. Hafler, 81, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Doylestown, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 220.
In keeping with Rose's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rose's name may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Rose, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020
