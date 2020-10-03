Rosemarie R. Bobinko, 81, of Indiana, Pa., formerly of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Rosemarie was born on March 22, 1939 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Russell D. and Fern (Fisk) Ruediger.
Rosemarie graduated from Coudersport High School, Class of 1957. On Oct. 3, 1959 she married, then later divorced, William R. Bobinko, who died on July 2, 1990.
She owned and operated the Betty Miller Motel in Indiana from 1963-1989.
Rosemarie is survived by a sister, Beatrice (Alex) Konyecsni of Ravenna, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rosemarie was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Harold Ruediger.
At Rosemarie's request there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will be in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport, with her arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Rosemarie or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.