|
|
Russell H. Keith, 95, of Germania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Green Home, Wellsboro.
Born Oct. 5, 1924, in Brunnerville, he was a son of the late Ralph and Stella (Horning) Keith. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army during WWII. He was married to the former Doris Swisher, who preceded him in death. Russ was self-employed selling poultry and produce and owned and operated the Germania Store from 1975 until 1987. He was a founder of Germania Old Home Day, a past president of the Black Forest Snowmobile Club, and was a past manager of various baseball and softball teams. Russ was well known and loved in the Germania and Galeton area and was an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are two grandsons, Christopher and Zachary Keith; two brothers, Clifford and Mervin Keith, both of Lititz; a sister, June Landis, Lititz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Russ was predeceased by a son, Terry Lee Keith and a sister, Thelma.
In keeping with Russ's wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brunnerville Fire Company, 1302 Church St., Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019