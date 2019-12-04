Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for RUSSELL KEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUSSELL H. KEITH


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUSSELL H. KEITH Obituary
Russell H. Keith, 95, of Germania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at The Green Home, Wellsboro.
Born Oct. 5, 1924, in Brunnerville, he was a son of the late Ralph and Stella (Horning) Keith. He was a Veteran having served in the United States Army during WWII. He was married to the former Doris Swisher, who preceded him in death. Russ was self-employed selling poultry and produce and owned and operated the Germania Store from 1975 until 1987. He was a founder of Germania Old Home Day, a past president of the Black Forest Snowmobile Club, and was a past manager of various baseball and softball teams. Russ was well known and loved in the Germania and Galeton area and was an avid Phillies fan.
Surviving are two grandsons, Christopher and Zachary Keith; two brothers, Clifford and Mervin Keith, both of Lititz; a sister, June Landis, Lititz; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Russ was predeceased by a son, Terry Lee Keith and a sister, Thelma.
In keeping with Russ's wishes, there will be no public services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brunnerville Fire Company, 1302 Church St., Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUSSELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -