Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
RUSSELL K. GREER Obituary
Russell K. Greer, 69, of Harrison Street, Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Friends was received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Switzer Funeral Home, where a funeral service was held at 4 p.m. . Burial was in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019
