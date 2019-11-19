|
Russell K. Greer, 69, of Harrison Street, Port Allegany, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Friends was received from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Switzer Funeral Home, where a funeral service was held at 4 p.m. . Burial was in Willow Dale Cemetery, Bradford.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
