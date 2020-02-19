|
Ruth Annis White, 72, of Roulette, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 24, 1947 in Coudersport to Warren E. and Ann Violet (Bird) White, Ruth grew up and graduated from high school in the Coudersport area. She worked at Pure Carbon, worshipped at the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church and enjoyed puzzles.
Ruth is survived by a sister, Anna Jordan (Earl), of Genesee, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, Tom, Paul, Warren David, Bill, Art and Ray White; and three sisters, Carol Winnen, Jocelyn White and Betty Petrivich.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and she will be interred in the Eulalia Cemetery of Coudersport. Ruth's family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street Coudersport, PA with her arrangements and encourage those wishing to do so to make a doanation in her memory to the Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 E. 2nd St, Coudersport, PA 16915. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020