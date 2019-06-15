Ruth L. Thompson, 81, a lifelong resident of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Funeral services were held Saturday, June 15, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Bolivar Fire Department, 460 Main Street, Bolivar, NY, 14715. Ruth's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
