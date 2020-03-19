|
Sandra Leigh "Sandy" ERWAY
Sandra Leigh "Sandy" Erway, 43, of Spencer, Mass. formerly of Ulysses, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Worcester, Mass.
Born Feb. 5, 1977, in Coudersport, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Diane F. Elickson Erway. A 1995 graduate of Northern Potter High School, she attended Central Penn Collge in Harrisburg. She was employed by Ames and by Lynette and Sons Farm as a bookkeeper.
Surviving are her mother, Diane Erway of Ulysses; fiance, Matthew Page; three children, Ethan Page, Aidan Page, and Lily Page; a sister, Denise (Kevin) Walaski of Ulysses; a brother, Brett (Lori) Erway of Ravenna, Ohio; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father, Carl Erway, on Aug. 18, 2018; and a brother, Eric Carl Erway, on Oct. 31, 2014.
The Memorial Service scheduled for this week has been postponed. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family for an education fund for her children. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2020