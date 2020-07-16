Sandra M. Hovey (Worth), 80, of Chandler, Ariz. (formerly of Port Allegany and New York State) died peacefully on June 26, 2020 at home after a long struggle with dementia.
Sandy was born on May 10, 1940 to William and Anne Hovey in Bradford, and attended high school in Port Allegany.
After high school, Sandy worked at the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon. She traveled extensively around the world and lived in Alaska, California, Rhode Island, Turkey, and Japan with the Navy. She visited all 50 states throughout her lifetime, finishing the last four on a bucket list trip in her later years.
Sandy is survived by five children and their spouses: Michael and Teresa Worth of Glendale, Ariz., Laura Anne and Daniel Queen of Prattville, Ala., Katherine McGill of Willmar, Minn., Susan Worth of Port Allegany, and Jennifer Worth and Tom Mayer of Chandler, Ariz. She is survived by six of seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
After retirement, Sandy pursued her love for books working part time at Smith Library in Port Allegany. She enjoyed sewing, reading, puzzles, her pets, and time with friends and family.
A memorial service will be held in May 2021 in Port Allegany. Details to be determined.
Tribute donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ. (HOV.org/donate
)