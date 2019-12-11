Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SANDRA GOODENOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SANDRA Y. "SANDIE" GOODENOUGH


1946 - 2019
Send Flowers
SANDRA Y. "SANDIE" GOODENOUGH Obituary
Sandra Y. "Sandie" Goodenough, 73, a longtime resident of Coudersport, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union Street, Shinglehouse, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. A time of sharing, fellowship and refreshments will be held at the Coudersport American Legion Post 192 at 2:30 p.m.
For further information, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SANDRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -