SARA R. (DOUGLAS) LEARN

Sara R. Douglas Learn, 33, a lifelong resident of Little Genesee and Bolivar, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
A time of remembrance and sharing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 South Union St., Shinglehouse.
Sara's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Sara, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 14 to Nov. 20, 2019
