Shane was born on Nov. 7, 1971 in Sellersville, the son of Bruce D. and Ruth Ann (Hedrick) Wilson of Coudersport.

Shane was a Coudersport High School graduate, class of 1990 where he met his mentor, Earl Brown. Shane owned and operated S. Wilson Enterprises, LLC and served as one of Potter County's Deputy Coroners. Previously he had worked for the Potter County Jail as a Corrections Officer and for Cole Memorial Hospital. For many years, starting at a young age, he previously worked for the Fickinger Funeral Home.

Shane was of Methodist faith. He was a lifetime member of both the Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department where he had served as President, Vice-President and Treasurer, and the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Shane was very active with the Boy Scouts of America for most of his life. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow, where he served as an adult advisor. He also served as the Coudersport Troop 536 Commissioner, Crew 400 Institutional, Head and Chartered Organization Representative, a Western Gate District Committee Member, Council Executive Board Member, Elk Lick Scout Reserve Properties Committee Chair, former ELSR Camp Director, Lodge Advisor and Camp Ranger. He also served on the Allegheny Highlands Boy Scout Council and was a Silver Beaver Award recipient.

Shane also enjoyed collecting automobiles, camping and snowmobiling.

Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, Christopher W. Wilson and Gus Kulawiecz of Coudersport; uncles, Bill Hedrick, Don Wilson, Brian Wilson, Terry Gerhart and John Gerhart and their families, an aunt, Hope Giordani and her family, a great uncle, Donald Hedrick, a special great aunt, Doris Swierc and special friends, Dana Stevens, Timecka Dubots and baby Dane.

Family and friends are welcome to a visitation Monday, April 22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Park United Methodist Church, 15 East Third Street, with Pastor Scott Ogden, officiating. Burial will be in the Woodland Cemetery, Five Points, Hebron Twp.

The family suggests contributions in Shane's name be made to the Elk Lick Scout Reserve, 2420 Bordell Rd, Smethport, PA 16749, The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, 171 Port Allegany Rd, Coudersport, PA 16915 or the Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association, 122 E 2nd St., Coudersport, PA 16915.

