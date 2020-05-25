Sharon A. Dubots, 71, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service in Fishing Creek Cemetery, Roulette. Memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915, the Coudersport Lions Club, P.O. Box 55, Coudersport, PA 16915, or a charity of the donor's choice. The family is being assisted by Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 25 to Jun. 4, 2020.