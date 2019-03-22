Sharon J. Kellogg, 79, of Shinglehouse, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019.
In keeping with Sharon's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Sharon will be buried in the Bath National Cemetery in Bath, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oswayo Valley Memorial Library, PO Box 188, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Sharon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019