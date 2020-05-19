SHARON L. BALL
Sharon L. Ball, 73, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a long illness. Friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, is handling the arrangements. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Sharon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 19 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
