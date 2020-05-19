Or Copy this URL to Share

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

Share SHARON's life story with friends and family

Sharon L. Ball, 73, of Shinglehouse, passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a long illness. Friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shinglehouse Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 98, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, is handling the arrangements. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Sharon, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store