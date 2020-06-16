Shirley E. Bailey, 93, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Williamsville Suburban, Williamsville, N.Y.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
A private funeral service will be held there at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Moses officiating,
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jun. 16 to Jun. 25, 2020.