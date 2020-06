Shirley E. Bailey, 93, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Williamsville Suburban, Williamsville, N.Y.Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.A private funeral service will be held there at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Bruce Moses officiating,Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com