Spencer A. "Spence" Ayers, 47, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Erie, after a long illness. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, where a memorial service will follow at noon. Flowers will be provided by the family. Memorials in Spencer's name may be made to the Potter County Special Olympics
, PO Box 255, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Spencer's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.