Stephen A. Reed, 80, of Smith Avenue, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Sena Kean Manor, Smethport.

Born Feb. 24, 1939, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Henry and Virginia Wise Reed.

On May 19, 2007, in Brookland, he married Virginia R. Dalton, who survives.

Stephen was a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1957, and a graduate of Chaminade University, Hawaii, with a bachelor's degree in business.

He worked for NASA on Apollo missions, in Mission Control; traveled throughout Asia for Wang Computers; and later was founder and CEO of Connecting Point of Guam, a tech company.

Mr. Reed was also a member of Army Security Agency, where he was a computer analyst.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served from June 1957 thru February 1961, and was a Green Beret.

Surviving are a son, and two daughters, a brother, Michael Reed of Bradford; and a sister, Joella Hadden of Wellsville, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

At Stephen's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com. Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019