Susie L. Steadman, 89, of Galeton, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born Sept. 13, 1930, in North Fork, she was a daughter of the late John and Cullee (Fluellen) Saxton.

Susie worked at Galeton Production for many years and enjoyed watching her soap operas and game shows and loved polka music.

Surviving are two sons, John and David Steadman, both of Galeton; three daughters, Carolyn Steadman, Lake Wales, Fla., Cindy Steadman, Enola and Gladys Sunderlin, Galeton; two step-sons, Keith Steadman, Whitesville, N.Y. and Duane Steadman, Nevada; a son-in-law, Charles Huntington, Galeton; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by two daughters, Sharon Huntington and Joanie Steadman; three brothers and two sisters.

A private graveside service will be held at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. The Rev. Rick Lehman will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Galeton Public Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.

